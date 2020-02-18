Man booked for fraudulently obtaining PRC in Jammu

The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday booked a man for fraudulently obtaining permanent resident certificate (PRC) in connivance with revenue department staffs, officials said. The Crime Branch registered a criminal case against the accused, identified as Mohinder Pal Singh of R S Pura (Jammu), for fraudulently obtaining PRC in connivance with revenue officials, they said.

By virtue of PRC, he took all the benefits of being a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, including allotment of land at Korotana Kalan village in R S Pura and a compensation of Rs 5,49,665, thereby cheating the government, they said. A written complaint was lodged by a person named Gurnam Singh against the accused.

During investigation, the allegations were prima-facie established, leading to the registration of a case under proper sections of the law. The investigation of the case has been set in motion, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

