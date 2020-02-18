British MP's visa revoked for her anti-India activities: Govt sources

British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams' e-Business visa was revoked as she was involved in anti-India activities, and the cancellation was conveyed to her on February 14, government sources said on Tuesday. Asserting that the grant, rejection or revocation of a visa or electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of a country, the sources said Abrahams was issued an e-Business visa on October 7 last year which was valid till October 5, 2020 for attending business meetings.

"Her e-Business visa was revoked on February 14, 2020 on account of her indulging in activities which went against India's national interest. The rejection of the e-Business visa was intimated to her on February 14," a source said. Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her arrival at the IGI airport here on Monday and she was asked to return, the sources said.

There is no provision of 'visa on arrival' for UK nationals at the airport, sources said, dismissing Abrahams' contention she should have been granted a 'visa on arrival'. Sources said, as per the rules, previously issued e-Business visa meant for business meetings, can't be used for visiting "family and friends", as stated by the British MP.

"This is not permitted as per the rules and a separate visa request has to be made," a source said. Abrahams, who chairs a British parliamentary group on Kashmir, was denied entry into India upon her arrival at the New Delhi airport on Monday. Government officials had said she was informed in advance that her e-visa had been cancelled.

The Labour Party MP had said that despite having a valid visa she was denied entry into India after she landed at the airport here. She was among a group of British MPs who issued formal letters expressing concerns over the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 in August last year.

"We are gravely concerned at the announcement by Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, has been removed by Presidential Order," the Opposition MP had noted in her letter to the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.