Kejriwal meets LG Anil Baijal
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal, a day after the Delhi chief minister and his cabinet colleagues took charge of their respective offices.
An official said the meeting took place at the LG Secretariat.
The meeting comes a day before the first cabinet meeting of the new AAP government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Anil Baijal
- AAP
- Delhi
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi's Dwarka
These people (AAP and Arvind Kejriwal) questioned Army on surgical strikes: PM Modi at Delhi rally.
Delhiites want BJP to declare its CM candidate; ready for debate with him: Arvind Kejriwal.
PM Narendra Modi and CM Arvind Kejriwal only hungry for publicity: Priyanka Gandhi at poll rally in Delhi
Just name the venue and time: Amit Shah accepts Arvind Kejriwal's dare for debate