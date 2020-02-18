Kejriwal meets LG Anil Baijal

AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal, a day after the Delhi chief minister and his cabinet colleagues took charge of their respective offices.

An official said the meeting took place at the LG Secretariat.

The meeting comes a day before the first cabinet meeting of the new AAP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

