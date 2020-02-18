Left Menu
UP budget: Rs 122 crore for police modernisation, Rs 60 crore for forensic labs

  PTI
  • |
  Lucknow
  • |
  Updated: 18-02-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:18 IST
UP budget: Rs 122 crore for police modernisation, Rs 60 crore for forensic labs
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday set aside separate funds in its 2020-21 annual budget for the infrastructural development of the police department, including the construction of buildings, forensic labs and police modernization. The budget has a provision of Rs 650 crore for construction of non-residential and Rs 600 crore for residential buildings of the police department, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said in his budget speech. In addition, Rs 300 crore has been proposed for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings in newly created districts, he said. The budget has earmarked Rs 150 crore for construction of residential and non-residential buildings of fire fighting stations, and Rs 122 crore under the police modernisation scheme. A sum of Rs 60 crore has been proposed for construction of forensic labs, while a provision of Rs 97 crore has been made under the Safe City Lucknow scheme, besides sanctioning Rs 20 crore for setting up the UP Police Forensic University. For the employees of the police department, the budget has a provision of Rs 27 crore for ex-gratia payment to the families of police and fire fighting employees, who are martyred or sustain an injury during the discharge of their duty.

While Rs 10 crore has been allocated to strengthen fire fighting services, Rs 20 crore has been granted to set up solar power plants to strengthen power arrangements. The budget also has the provision of Rs 28 crore for financial assistance under the Central Victim Compensation Fund scheme in the cases of the acid attack, rape, human trafficking or murder. An amount of Rs 14 crore has been sanctioned under the Student Police Cadet scheme and Rs 3 crore for Cyber Crime Prevention, the minister added. PTI ABN SMI SRY

