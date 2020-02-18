IYC demands unemployment register; to hold speech competition
The Congress' youth wing will hold a national level speech competition in New Delhi to press
for the creation of a 'National Register for Unemployed' instead of the Centre's "divisive" National Population
Register and National Register of Citizens, a functionary of the outfit said on Tuesday.
The 'Young India Bol' competition will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on March 23 to coincide with
the martyrdom day of revolutionary Bhagat Singh, said Indian Youth Congress (IYC) spokesperson Sanjeev Shukla and its MP
chief Kunal Chaudhary. "We are organizing speech competitions at different
levels to pick contestants for the national level Young India Bol competition. Winners will get mementos. Instead of NRC and
NPR, the Union government should come out with a National Register for Unemployed," they said.
They said unemployment had hit the youth hard and the job market was continuously shrinking, while the Narendra Modi
government was indulging in divisive politics of CAA, NRC and NPR to divide the nation on religious lines.
Giving details of the competition, Shukla and Chaudhary said people in the 18-35 age group were eligible to
participate and the speeches can be in Hindi, English and vernacular languages.
"Applications can be forwarded by February 28 on the website http://bit.ly/SpeechonNRU," they informed.
