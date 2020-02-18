Left Menu
Development News Edition

LeT planned to project 26/11 attack as ''Hindu terror'': Maria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:45 IST
LeT planned to project 26/11 attack as ''Hindu terror'': Maria

Former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria has claimed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had

planned to project the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as a case of "Hindu terror" and Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab to

die as Bengaluru's Samir Chaudhari. In his memoir 'Let Me Say It Now' released on Monday,

Maria mentioned about the investigation helmed by him in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, which was planned by LeT and

Pakistan hand was also unearthed. According to excerpts from the book, (Pakistan's) ISI

and LeT were striving to eliminate Kasab in the jail as he was the key evidence linking them with the attack and Dawood

Ibrahim's gang was tasked with eliminating him. While describing LeT's plan to project the 26/11

attack as "Hindu Terror", Maria wrote, "If everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhari and the

media would have blamed 'Hindu terrorists' for the attack." The terror organisation had also reportedly planted

fake ID cards with Indian addresses on the terrorists, he mentioned.

On a photograph of Kasab released after the terror attack, Maria mentioned "it was the handiwork of central

agencies. The Mumbai Police tried hard to not disclose any details to media fearing for the security."

In the photograph, Kasab was seen wearing a red thread on his right wrist, which is believed to be a sacred Hindu

thread. This led many to believe the theory that the perpetrators were planning to blame the 26/11 attacks as

'Hindu terror'. "There would have been screaming headlines in

newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for

Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and here he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of

Faridkot in Pakistan," Maria wrote in the book. He also said that martyred Mumbai constable Tukaram

Omble's heroic feat of capturing Kasab alive was key to foiling this plan.

According to the book, "Kasab joined the ranks of LeT to commit robberies and had nothing to do with jihad. Such,

however, was the indoctrination, that Kasab was made to believe that Muslims were not allowed to offer namaaz in

India." He was, thus, shocked when his visit to a mosque near

Metro cinema was facilitated, Maria mentions in the book. According to the former police official, Kasab was

given a week-long leave and Rs 1.25 lakh before being sent on the mission to strike Mumbai.

He (Kasab) gave the money to his family for his sister's wedding, he added.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured

as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive, was hanged to death on November 21, 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Bags the Quality Beyond Accreditation Award

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMumbai based Multi-Specialty Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital was recently conferred with the prestigious Quality Beyond Accreditation Award at AHPI Global Conclave 2020 organized by Association of Health Car...

IIMC students begin hunger strike to demand affordable fee structure

The students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication began a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure. A statement said the students ensured that a circular pertaining to fees was not issued in December 2019.In D...

Govt to soon announce measures to deal with Coronavirus impact on industry: FM

The government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. The minister was addressing media after meeting representatives of the...

Menstruating women cooking for hubbies will be born as dogs:

A religious leader from Gujarat has said that menstruating women who cook food fortheir husbands will take birth as dogs in their next life while men consuming food prepared by women having periods willreborn as bullocks. Notably, Swami Kru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020