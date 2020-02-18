Goyal flays T''gana govt move to pass anti-CAA resolution

Slamming the move to adopt an anti-CAA resolution in the Telangana assmebly, Union Minister

Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the issue should not be politicised on "petty political grounds" and asked the state

government to drop it. The attack comes a day after the state cabinet headed by

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to pass a resolution in the assembly against the Citizenship Amendment

Act, while urging the Centre to repeal last year's changes in the law.

"...in a federal structure, the states have to implement the national laws and I would urge the the government of

Telangana not to politicise this issue on petty political or appeasement grounds," the Railway Minister told reporters

here. He said the state government should withdraw its decision

to table the resolution. The Union Minister said he felt happy when Telangana

Minister K T Rama Rao, son of Chandrasekhar Rao, recently spoke at an event in Delhi about the Centre and the state

working together. "But, here, a baseless proposal was passed in the Cabinet

on February 16. I would like the state government to withdraw it," he said.

The Cabinet meet felt that the CAA would lead to discrimination on the basis of religion in grant of

citizenship and jeopardise secularism envisaged in the Constitution.

Earlier, Goyal launched various development initiatives at the Secunderabad railway station here.

