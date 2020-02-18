Gautam Gambhir, EDMC Commissioner visit Ghazipur landfill site

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Commissioner Dilraj Kaur on Tuesday visited the Ghazipur landfill site. Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said, "Ghazipur landfill and the pollution caused by it is a big issue for Delhi. We need to find a permanent solution to this."

In October, last year Gambhir had inaugurated a ballistic separator as a part of the pilot project to reduce the height of Ghazipur landfill. EDMC Commissioner, Dilraj Kaur said to ANI, "We segregate the waste material according to its value, the plastic and like material is used in generating electricity. There are things that can be used in construction like material, so we will take it to a processing plant at Shastri Park. The other things that are left can be used as manure."

"Efforts are being made to remediate this land and to make the most out of it and reduce the pollution caused by it," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

