Mentally challenged woman raped in Maharashtra
A 25-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in Jalna
district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The incident in Ambad town came to light on February 5
when the survivor was found to be pregnant, they said. According to the police, the woman's grandfather
noticed she was not feeling well and took her to a hospital where doctors told him she was pregnant.
The police said the survivor is mentally challenged and someone might have taken advantage of her condition and
raped her. The woman's family later approached the Amad police
station and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case under relevant sections
of the IPC and launched a probe. The woman was admitted to a hospital in Pune where
doctors advised her family members to terminate her pregnancy. "Accordingly, her pregnancy was terminated," the
police added.
