Technology must in every sector for India''s progress: Meghwal
Minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday
asserted that to become a world leader in the 21stcentury, India will have to adopt technology in all sectors.
Meghwal was speaking at the launch of India's first Centre of Excellence of Green Mobility set up by Automotive
Research Association of India (ARAI) at Chakan in Maharashtra's Pune district.
"Technology will not stop and it will come in all sectors. Technocrats will be responsible for taking it
forward. If India wants to be a leader in the 21st century then it will have to adopt technology," the minister said.
Optimum utilisation of technology should be the focus and it should be a part of research and development in the
automotive sector, which is advancing in India, Meghwal said. "However, technology should not disturb our
geographical, economical and population systems," he added. The ARAI hasset up the state-of-the-art Centre of
Excellence of green mobility, which will provide support for comprehensive testing and development of green mobility
solutions.
