Technology must in every sector for India''s progress: Meghwal

Minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday

asserted that to become a world leader in the 21stcentury, India will have to adopt technology in all sectors.

Meghwal was speaking at the launch of India's first Centre of Excellence of Green Mobility set up by Automotive

Research Association of India (ARAI) at Chakan in Maharashtra's Pune district.

"Technology will not stop and it will come in all sectors. Technocrats will be responsible for taking it

forward. If India wants to be a leader in the 21st century then it will have to adopt technology," the minister said.

Optimum utilisation of technology should be the focus and it should be a part of research and development in the

automotive sector, which is advancing in India, Meghwal said. "However, technology should not disturb our

geographical, economical and population systems," he added. The ARAI hasset up the state-of-the-art Centre of

Excellence of green mobility, which will provide support for comprehensive testing and development of green mobility

solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

