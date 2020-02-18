Delhi transport minister asks dept to work towards fulfilling promises made by AAP

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday held a meeting with officers of the department and discussed bus procurement process, modernisation of transport infrastructure and free travel facility for students as promised by the AAP in the assembly polls. The minister asked the officers of several agencies, including the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), to work towards fulfilling the promises made by the AAP in its Guarantee Card.

Bus procurement will be topmost agenda of the department. In recent months, hundreds of standard floor buses have been inducted in the cluster scheme. "The bus procurement process will pick up and 400 low floor, air conditioned buses are expected to be procured by June month," a government officer said.

In the Guarantee Card released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to provide the "cheapest" transport facilities, along with procurement of more than 11,000 buses and expanding the Delhi Metro network. Free travel for students in public transport buses, as is already done for women, was also guaranteed by Kejriwal.

"The work is underway to allow free travel to the students and the DTC has been asked to prepare expenditure estimate in this regard," the officer said.

