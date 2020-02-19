2 arrested from Syed Ali Shah Geelani's residence in Srinagar

Two persons were arrested from the residence of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar on Tuesday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police sources.

The two persons were arrested at around 10:30 last night.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

