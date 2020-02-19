Child workers rescued from eateries in Odisha

Seven child labourers have been rescued from eateries in Baidyanathpur area by a task

force set up by the Ganjam district administration in Odisha, officials said.

Five children belonged to Ganjam district while the rest were from neighbouring Gajapati district, they said.

The task force comprising the district labour officer (DLO), Berhampur, a member of the district child welfare

committee (CWC), the district child protection officer (DCPO), member of Childline, Berhampur and the police conducted raids

in several hotels and fast-food centres within Baidyanathpur police station limits on Tuesday.

"The children were rescued from at least five eateries.

"We will verify the age of the children. If their age is found to be below 14 years, we will register case against

the owners of the eateries under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act for engaging them as labourers," said

Berhampur DLO Babulal Patra. The district task force would conduct raids in

different areas of the city in the next few days. The raids will continue till the end of this month to

rescue child labourers as part of the campaign, "Action Month against Child Labour", sources said.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked the task force to conduct frequent and surprise raids in

establishments where children are employed. On February 9, two children were rescued from a

brick-kiln at Jhugudi, near here. The children were from Bolangir district, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.