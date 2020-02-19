Left Menu
Development News Edition

Child workers rescued from eateries in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berhampur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:09 IST
Child workers rescued from eateries in Odisha

Seven child labourers have been rescued from eateries in Baidyanathpur area by a task

force set up by the Ganjam district administration in Odisha, officials said.

Five children belonged to Ganjam district while the rest were from neighbouring Gajapati district, they said.

The task force comprising the district labour officer (DLO), Berhampur, a member of the district child welfare

committee (CWC), the district child protection officer (DCPO), member of Childline, Berhampur and the police conducted raids

in several hotels and fast-food centres within Baidyanathpur police station limits on Tuesday.

"The children were rescued from at least five eateries.

"We will verify the age of the children. If their age is found to be below 14 years, we will register case against

the owners of the eateries under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act for engaging them as labourers," said

Berhampur DLO Babulal Patra. The district task force would conduct raids in

different areas of the city in the next few days. The raids will continue till the end of this month to

rescue child labourers as part of the campaign, "Action Month against Child Labour", sources said.

Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked the task force to conduct frequent and surprise raids in

establishments where children are employed. On February 9, two children were rescued from a

brick-kiln at Jhugudi, near here. The children were from Bolangir district, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling back above $1.30 on higher-than-f'cast inflation data

Sterling edged back above 1.30 on Wednesday after data showed British inflation unexpectedly hitting a six-month high in January, confirming expectations that the Bank of England would not be cutting interest rates any time soon.Consumer pr...

'Thappad' not a male-bashing film: Pavail Gulati

At the outset, Thappad appeared a one-sided story to actor Pavail Gulati who was unsure about taking up the social drama. But the actor boarded the Anubhav Sinha directorial after he realised that the film addresses a larger issue such that...

Forest fires erupt in Himachal's Kinnaur district

Several forest fires erupted in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district in recent days, burning trees spread over many hectares. The fire broke out in areas including Suru, Labana-Sadana and Chaura a few days ago, the residents of nearby village...

SC has upheld your right to protest, we will listen to everyone: SC appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran to Shaheen Bagh protestors.

SC has upheld your right to protest, we will listen to everyone SC appointed interlocutor Sadhana Ramachandran to Shaheen Bagh protestors....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020