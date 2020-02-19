Thousands of protestors march in Chennai against CAA, sing national anthem
Protestors on Wednesday sang the national anthem as they took out a march towards the State Secretariat from Walajah Road to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens(NRC) and National Population Register(NPR) in Chennai.
Members of various Muslim outfits took out a massive protest march earlier today.
Madras High Court had on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the blockade without the proper sanction of the enforcement authorities. It had also ordered Muslim outfits to not go ahead with its proposed agitation 'to lay siege at the Secretariat and the District Collector's office'. Protests have erupted across the country against the contentious CAA since Parliament gave its nod to the Bill last year. (ANI)
