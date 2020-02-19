12-member Sikh delegation, led by Akal Takht head, crosses over to Pak

A 12-member Sikh delegation, led by Akal Takht head Harpreet Singh, crossed over to Pakistan on Wednesday to pay obeisance at various Sikh shrines in the country. A Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) official said during his stay in Pakistan, the Akal Takht Jathedar would visit different gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the birth place of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh guru, where he spent the last days of his life.

The Akhal Takht is the highest temporal seat for Sikhs. The Sikh delegation will return to India on February 21, the SGPC official said.

