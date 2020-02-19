People in Pondy quiet, peace-loving: CM to German Ambassador
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday told Ambassador of the Federal
Republic of Germany to India Walter J Linder that the people here are quiet, calm and peace-loving.
The Ambassador made a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the territorial assembly.
The Ambassador was accompanied by the German Consul General to India (Chennai) Karina Christina Maria Stoll.
An official source said the Chief Minister apprised the Ambassador of the various welfare schemes the territorial
government had been implementing. "We take care of the old people, differently abled
people and the widows by providing monthly assistance to them," the Chief Minister told the Ambassador, the source
said. Narayanasamy also told the envoy that the "people of
Union Territory of Puducherry are calm, quiet and peace- loving."
He also told him that the government has been providing educational assistance to students doing medical
courses in the Union Territory. Tourism is also being nurtured here and the beach
was spic and span, the Chief Minister informed Lindner. The Ambassador and the Consul General of Germany had
earlier called on Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi at her office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
