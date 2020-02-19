Chinmayanand appears before Lucknow court, next hearing on March 4
Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is out on bail in a case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a law student, appeared before a special MP/MLA court here on Wednesday. Judge PK Rai fixed March 4 as the next date of hearing for the framing of charges.
Chinmayanand, 72, was released from the Shahjahanpur district jail after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail. While granting him bail, the court also transferred Chinmayanand's trial from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow, taking note of the victim's apprehension that he could influence proceedings in his hometown.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swami Chinmayanand
- MLA
- Shahjahanpur
- Lucknow
- Allahabad High Court
