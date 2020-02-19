People from all communities to welcome Trump in their traditional attire in Ahmedabad

The city of Ahmedabad is jazzing up to welcome US President Donald Trump's maiden official visit to India. "Wearing their traditional attire, people from all communities such as Gujarati, Sikh, Punjabi, Muslim, Kashmiri, Bengali, Marathi and others will stand on the roadside to welcome the guests," Mayor Bijal Patel told ANI.

The municipal corporation has held meetings with various heads of the religious organisation such as 'Jagannath Mandir', 'Ong Shanti', 'SGVP Gurukul' among others in this regard. The city's beautification has been given special emphasis by the municipal corporation, in particular the 22-km stretch which the delegates will be crossing during their visit to the city.

"Lighting, wall paintings, flowering and planting trees are almost complete. The entire arrangements have been made by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation," said Patel. The VIPs will first go to the Sabarmati Ashram from where they will move to attend the programme in the stadium.

The dignitaries together will inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium in Motera, which has a sitting capacity of over one lakh. Moreover, a group of 500 specially-abled children will also participate in the mega event. They will hold placards with messages welcoming the guests.

Last week, the US President said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised "millions and millions" of people would line on his route. Vijay Nehra, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner, has tweeted about the participation of more than 100,000 people, who'll be present to greet Trump as he heads from the airport to the City Centre.

To keep intact its pan India appeal, the event to welcome the US President has been renamed from 'Kem Cho Trump' to 'Namaste Trump'. (ANI)

