LG calls for increasing surveillance along IB in J-K

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday asked the BSF to intensify vigil along the International Border (IB) to ensure safety and security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This was conveyed by Murmu to L Mohanti, Inspector General of Border Security Force (headquarters Delhi), who called on the Lt governor here at the Raj Bhavan, a statement issued said.

Murmu and Mohanti discussed wide-ranging issues related to the BSF's operations and the current security situation in the union territory, it said. The Lt governor lauded the role being played by the BSF in safeguarding the frontiers and advised heightened surveillance for ensuring safety and security of people.

