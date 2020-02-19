Meghalaya CM meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh and discussed with him progress of infrastructure, roads and public welfare projects in the state. The minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) conveyed the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give top priority to Northeastern states and bring them on par with more developed states of the country, according to an official statement.

Singh expressed satisfaction that of late tourist inflow in many picturesque destinations of Meghalaya has picked up in a big way . The chief minister took up with the minister the issue of some projects that had been sanctioned under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS).

Sangma requested Singh for the early release of financial assistance for four of these projects. The Union minister assured Sangma that he would look into it and if there were any procedural delays, the same will be immediately taken care of.

He told the chief minister that in the next two weeks, he would travel to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and thereafter plan a visit to Meghalaya as well, the statement said.

