Treat incidents affecting vulnerable sections on par with terror threats: PM to top police brass

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the top police officers of the country to deal with incidents affecting the vulnerable sections of the society such as the SCs, STs and women with alacrity and treat such threats on par with terror challenges. According to the minutes of the 54th conference of the director generals and inspector generals of police, held in Pune on December 6-8, 2019, Modi made these observations before the top police brass of the country, apparently in consonance with his slogan -- "sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

"Emphasising the need to act with alacrity and sensitivity to incidents affecting vulnerable sections of the society, he directed the delegates to treat such incidents on par with CT (Counter Terror) threats," the minutes of the meeting read. Addressing the valedictory session, the prime minister stressed on the need to disseminate the "spirit" of the conference to the police station level, including sharing of experiences and new approaches to existing challenges.

In this context, he suggested the creation of a mechanism for the deliberations of the conference to percolate down the police hierarchy within a period of three months. Citing various instances suggestive of a changed public mindset, Modi exhorted the police department to be cognisant of the change and adapt accordingly.

On the issue of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), he underlined the need for coordination between the neighbouring police stations in the border districts of the Naxal-affected states and suggested that the narrative of development be conveyed through people from the LWE areas living outside. Further, for the worst LWE-and-insurgency-affected blocks, the prime minister emphasised that all residents should have access to the government's individual benefit schemes through a "saturation" coverage mode.

Urging the police to adopt a scientific approach, he said a team of academically-inclined officers should study about 50-100 interrogation reports to analyse the modus operandi, means of radicalisation and possible avenues for reintegration. Modi also recommended the creation of a mechanism, involving security agencies, police and border-guarding forces, for coordinating the security policy in the north-east.

He said this structure should identify and act against the potential security vulnerabilities arising out of the government's "Act East Policy" and the resultant improvement in connectivity. Further, the prime minister exhorted the delegates to immediately ensure the complete utilisation of the "Nirbhaya" Fund for women's safety.

On the aspect of police image, he recommended various measures, including projection of core police functioning, proper turnout and consistent community outreach through micro-level initiatives. Modi also told the police officers that whenever they face a professional dilemma, they should take a principled stand in the nation's interest.

