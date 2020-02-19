Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt to dip into contingency fund for farm loan waiver

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:38 IST
Maha govt to dip into contingency fund for farm loan waiver

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw Rs 10,000 crore from its contingency fund

for implementation of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule farmer loan waiver scheme announced last year.

The state cabinet, at its meeting on Wednesday, approved a proposal to take out Rs 10,000 crore from the fund

for implementation of the loan waiver scheme for farmers. An ordinance to facilitate the withdrawal will be

promulgated soon, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The present limit of the contingency fund is Rs 150 crore, which will now be increased by Rs 10,000 crore, taking

the total size of the fund to Rs 10,150 crore, it said. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, which took

charge in November last year, has decided to implement the loan waiver scheme from February 22. The scheme needs Rs

10,000 crore for implementation till March 5. The budget session of the state legislature will begin

in Mumbai from February 24 and the budget will be presented on March 6.

The government has announced a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers

In another decision, the cabinet gave a go ahead to a proposal to make available free spectacles for vision

correction in students aged six to 18 years studying in government and state-aided schools.

Under the National Child Health Mission, schoolchildren have to undergo health check-up every year.

There are 1.21 crore children in government and aided schools and 8 per cent of them suffer from vision impairment.

A sum of Rs 20 crore will be set aside for providing free spectacles to such student, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City could be in next year's Champions League if ban frozen

Manchester City could play in next seasons Champions League, despite a two-year UEFA ban from European competition, if they ask for proceedings to be frozen by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS in Switzerland, sports law experts say.UE...

Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen

Jerusalem, Feb 19 AP A teenager was shot and killed in overnight clashes between Palestinian forces and local gunmen in the West Bank, local media reported Wednesday. Salah Zakarna, 17, was shot in the chest and later died when Palestinian ...

Gadkari reaffirms India's commitment to reducing road accidents by 2030

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reaffirmed Indias commitment to the United Nations goal set under the UN Decade of Action of drastically reducing road accidents by 2030. Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari was addressing ...

In Guj,common people can now avail treatment at ESIC hospitals

Common people in Gujarat can now avail treatment at the hospitals and dispensaries beingrun by the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC, the government said on Wednesday.Till now, only registered employees under the Employees State In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020