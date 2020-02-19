Kashi Mahakal Express to make maiden run tomorrow

The Kashi Mahakal Express, the third private train of IRCTC, is likely to make its maiden commercial run on February 20. The train is likely to run on full booking, with 612 of its 648 seats, being reserved a day in advance.

The train service will link the three Jyotirlinga – Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi). "The Kashi Mahakal Express has got an overwhelming response from the public. In its journey commencing from

February 20 from Varanasi, 612 bookings have been made by 7 pm of February 19 which include end-to-end and multi-leg journey sectors," an official said. "The booking is likely to increase further by the time the train departs from Varanasi at 2.45 pm on February 20," he said.

Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the train will cover 1,131 km between Varanasi and Indore via Lucknow and a distance of 1,102 km between Varanasi and Indore via Prayagraj (Allahabad) in approximately 19 hours. Light devotional music, two dedicated private guards in every coach and only vegetarian meals are some of the features of the fully 3-AC service that will run thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore.

PTI ASG SRY

