Left Menu
Development News Edition

Republic Media Network counters misleading reports about ownership of consolidated network

Republic Media Network on Wednesday countered the "misleading reports" by making public the shareholding of its promoter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:47 IST
Republic Media Network counters misleading reports about ownership of consolidated network
Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network (Picture source: Twitter account). Image Credit: ANI

Republic Media Network on Wednesday countered the "misleading reports" by making public the shareholding of its promoter. In a statement, the Republic Media Network said that it has "taken note of a series of misleading reports in Indian and international media, making false and mala fide claims about the exact ownership of the consolidated network. And in this context, has decided to clarify the details of its promoter shareholding."

"At the time of the launch of the English Channel Republic TV, Arnab Goswami though his personal investment and family structures entirely controlled by him, had around 84 per cent of shareholder equity through his promoter entity in ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd," the statement reads. It further reads: "After the initial capital raise to fund the launch of the English Channel, Mr Arnab Goswami raised further capital for expansion through a small equity raise, in February 2019, and since then continues to hold over 82 per cent of ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd. Further, his company of which he is the sole promoter owns 99 pc equity in the downstream digital entity that controls the digital assets of the network under the URL www.republicworld.com."

"All of Arnab Goswami's three legal and corporate entities are registered in India. His present controlling equity of 82 pc plus makes him one of the largest individual shareholders in the Indian news media landscape and the first journalist to achieve this feat," the statement adds. "Therefore, Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of the Republic Media Network, is the sole promoter and Chairman of the Board of the Republic Media Network (RMN). This makes the Republic Media Network aside from being solely promoted, a career journalist owned network, which is unique in the context of Indian News Media ownership," added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves USD 2.6 billion naval helicopter deal with US ahead of Trump's visit

Ahead of US President Donald Trumps visit here next week, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved a government-to-government deal to procure a batch of 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. The...

COVID-19 outbreak impacts Kanpur traders

Businessmen here have claimed that the prices of electronic and mobile accessories items have increased in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in China. Gyanesh Mishra, a representative of Sagar market here, said No one is visiting China. All ...

Rugby-England's Tuilagi fit for Ireland clash, says Jones

England centre Manu Tuilagi is fit to face Ireland in Sundays Six Nations match after he recovered from a groin injury sustained in the tournament opener, coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday. Tuilagi limped off early in Englands shock 24-17...

Naxal neutralised in C'garh

A Naxal was neutralised in an exchange of fire between the Naxals and the District Reserve Guards DRG, Special Task Force STF on Wednesday.According to officials, the encounter took place near Ikul village of Orchha. The search operation is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020