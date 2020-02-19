Maharashtra CM felicitates employee who saved tricolour from fire at GST Bhavan
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state cabinet minister Ashok Chavan on Wednesday felicitated Kunal Jadhav who saved the national flag during a fire at the GST Bhavan in Mumbai on February 17.
A fire had broken out on the 7th floor of the GST Bhavan that soon spread to other floors. Jadhav, an employee of the tax department, climbed nine floors of the building and saved the tricolour from fire.
No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire. (ANI)
