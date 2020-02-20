Left Menu
Carcass of tigress found in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Carcass of a tigress with multiple injuries was found in Kishanpur sanctuary forests under the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, forest officials said on Thursday. The tigress was found dead by forest officials on Wednesday during routine patrolling and an initial probe suggested that the big cat died after a fight with another carnivorous animal.

"The deceased tigress is estimated to be 10 years old and all its vital organs including jaws, nails, skin etc. were intact," DTR Field Director Sanjay Kumar Pathak told PTI. "Preliminary investigations followed by a postmortem carried out by a panel of veterinary doctors as per national tiger conservation authority (NTCA) guidelines on Wednesday evening described casualty due to conflict between the deceased tigress and some other carnivorous."

Pathak said, "Deep injury marks were detected on the neck and head with some flesh eaten up." "Viscera had been preserved and sent for further analysis," he added.

The circumstances and nature of physical injuries have ruled out any foul play, officials said.

