Class 8 student beaten up by teacher, suffers fracture

A Class 8 student suffered a fracture on her left elbow after she was allegedly beaten up

by a teacher in a school in suburban Santacruz, police said on Thursday. class 8

The incident took place on Monday following which the parents of the 13-year-old girl lodged an FIR against the

teacher. No arrest has been made so far and a probe is underway

in the case, Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

According to the victim's father, his daughter had a skirmish with three girls of her class during recess on

Monday. The victim later complained to her class teacher, but

instead of punishing those three girls, the teacher allegedly beat up the victim severely in the classroom following which

she fell and sustained injury to her hand, he said. The girl also complained to the school principal but

she did not take note of it, the victim's father said. On Tuesday morning, when the victim's mother was

getting her ready for school, she started crying. When the mother asked why she was crying, the girl narrated the

incident to her, he said. The parents then took to the girl to Bhabha Hospital

where an X-ray was done which revealed fracture in her left elbow, he said.

The victim's parents then went to Santacruz police station and lodge an FIR.

The girl's father demanded that the teacher be arrested at the earliest and the principal school should also

be punished. "My daughter has low IQ. This is not the first time

that such an incident happened. This teacher tortured her earlier also," he alleged.

Senior Police Inspector Koregaonkar said an investigation was underway in the case.

"We have not arrested anyone as we are collecting evidence," he said.

A case has been registered against the teacher under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and

338 (grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or personal safety of

others), the police added.

