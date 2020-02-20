Civil rights groups demand restoration of Art 370

Scores of people from different organisations, including AISA and AIDWA, gathered at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday demanding restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution.

They expressed solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and demanded that the government restore the provision that gave full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme was held by organisations AIDWA, AISA, ANHAD, DASAM, DSG, DTF, IPTA, Khudai Khidmatgar, NAPM, NFIW, OBR India, PIPFPD, RYA, Sangwari, SFI, Youth Alliance for Peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

