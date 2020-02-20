MP govt to table proposal against CAA in Assembly: Digvijaya
Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said the Madhya Pradesh government will table a
"proposal" against CAA, NRC and NPR in the upcoming Budget session of the state Assembly that begins on March 16.
He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an anti-CAA protest here, in which he took part.
"I had a talk with MP chief minister (Kamal Nath) about it and the proposal against the Citizenship Amendment
Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will come up in the ensuing
assembly session for clearance," he said. "The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is opposing CAA,
NPR and NRC nationwide. The MP Cabinet has already passed a resolution against CAA. Now it will be tabled in the
Assembly," he added. Questions that were not part of the NPR-2010 have been
included in it now, Singh said. "Questions like the birthplace and birth date of
parents figure in the NPR form and those who fail to provide it will be considered as doubtful citizens," the former MP
chief minister said. Replying to a query about the Unique Identification
Authority of India (UIDAI) sending notices to people in Hyderabad for allegedly obtaining Aadhaar numbers on false
pretences, Singh expressed fear that Muslims will be sent to detention centres in future, while non-Muslims will be granted
citizenship. "It is going to affect India's 130 crore population.
The NDA has brought CAA, NPR and NRC to divert people's attention from the deteriorating economic condition," he
alleged.
