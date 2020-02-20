Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA stirs like Mahatma''s non-cooperation movement:Yechury

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gwalior
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 19:28 IST
Anti-CAA stirs like Mahatma''s non-cooperation movement:Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday likened the "peaceful" protests against

CAA, NRC and NPR to Mahatma Gandhi's non-cooperation movement, and said that although the British rulers initially did not

hold talks with the protesters, they had to do so eventually. Questioning the need for the Citizenship (Amendment)

Act (CAA), he said the government should withdraw the new law and also stop the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as well

as the National Population Register (NPR) exercises. Yechury was talking to reporters on the sidelines of

an anti-CAA protest organised by his party here. "People holding tricolours are protesting. Farmers and

students are part of it. The government should take back the new citizenship law and stop NPR and NRC exercises," he said.

People are protesting on the streets peacefully and the agitation is not being led by any politicians, he added.

"Gandhiji's non-cooperation movement was like this. The British government did not talk first, but later on held

dialogue with the protesters," Yechury said. "Right now, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home

Minister (Amit Shah) are maintaining that the law won't be rolled back. But the people's movement has a lot of strength.

So the government should do a rethink," he said. Through the CAA, the Centre has destablished the

country with its "polarisation and communal politics", he alleged.

"For the first time, citizenship has been linked to religion...CAA is an attack on the Constitution. Not only

Muslims, but Dalits and tribals have also been hit by it," he added.

"What was the need for it? Before the new citizenship law also people were given citizenship. Recently, Pakistan-

origin singer Adnan Sami has been given citizenship," he added.

Sami, who was born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a

citizen of the country in January 2016. He was given the Padma Shri award in January this year.

Yechury said that CAA will be linked to NPR and NRC in future.

"An impression is being created that the NPR is like population census exercise. If 'D' (doubtful) is marked in

someone's NPR, it will turn into an NRC case. The UPA government's NPR did not bear fruits. That is why the chief

ministers of 13 states have opposed CAA, NPR and NRC," he added.

"The states which haven't stopped the NPR, should stop it as it will create instability in the country," Yechury

alleged. "The country is facing economic slowdown, but the

government is not admitting it. Unemployment has shot up, farmers are in distress, but their farm loan is not waived,"

he said in response to a question. "The loans of big corporate houses are being written

off and the government is selling public sector companies. The US is saying that India has developed and it is not a

developing country. But unfortunately, people in the country are becoming poor," he said.

"The government is adopting a US-type capitalist economy model, which will lead to economic loot in the

country," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sharath Kamal enter men's and mixed doubles quarters at Hungarian Open

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal on Thursday entered the quarterfinals of both mens doubles and mixed doubles at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open here. The former Commonwealth Games gold medallist showed tremendous grit an...

Netanyahu announces thousands of new east Jerusalem settler homes

Jerusalem, Feb 20 AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans on Thursday to build thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers in annexed east Jerusalem, a project unveiled less than two weeks before a general election. I h...

German prosecutor: Shooting victims included foreigners and Germans

The victims of a shooting in Hanau that left nine people dead included German citizens and foreigners aged between 21 and 44, Germanys federal prosecutor said on Thursday.The prosecutor for the first time named the suspect as 43-year-old Ge...

UPDATE 5-IMF begins visit as Lebanon grapples with financial crisis

A team from the International Monetary Fund IMF met Lebanese government officials on Thursday at the start of a visit to advise on how to tackle the countrys crippling financial and economic crisis.The IMF has said its team will stay until ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020