ED attaches Rs 26 lakh worth of assets of 2 Naxals

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached assets worth over Rs 26 lakh in connection with a money-laundering case against two Naxals from Bihar and Jharkhand, the agency said. The Naxals have been identified as Abhijeet Yadav alias Mahavir Yadav and Pintu Rana alias Rajesh Rana.

The central probe agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the value of the seizure is Rs 26.06 lakh. "Six land properties located in Palamu district and bank balance of Rs 16.49 lakh in the name of Abhijeet Yadav have been attached.

"In the second case, assets of Pintu Rana like a tractor, motorcycle, scooty and bank balance of Rs 9.57 lakh have been attached," the ED said in a statement. Yadav has 55 FIRs and charge sheets filed against him by the Bihar and Jharkhand government.

"Yadav was charged under various sections of the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act in various police stations of Gaya and Aurangabad in Bihar and Palamu in Jharkhand for collection of levy, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, extortion among others," he said. Rana is also charged with similar crimes as part of 76 FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Jharkhand Police.

"Investigation revealed that both Yadav and Rana had invested the proceeds of crime in various movable and immovable properties in the name of their immediate family members," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.