Left Menu
Development News Edition

New twist to Gumnami Baba mystery!

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:44 IST
New twist to Gumnami Baba mystery!

The mystery shrouding the identity of Gumnami Baba, who many claimed was Netaji Subhas

Chandra Bose in hiding, has deepened further with CFSL, Kolkata, saying the electropherogram of the reclusive sadhu's

teeth was not available with it. An electropherogram shows a sequence of data that is

produced by an automated DNA sequencing machine and is used for deriving results from genealogical DNA testing.

Replying to an RTI query by Sayak Sen, a Netaji enthusiast, B P Mishra, the chief public information officer

of CFSL said, "The electropherogram report of this case is not available at CFSL Kolkata."

In the reply dated February 4, 2020, he said,"The appeal, if any, may be made before director, appellate

authority, CFSL-Kolkata in this regard within 30 days from the date of receipt of this letter."

The Vishnu Sahai Commission looking into the mysterious death of Netaji had cited a report of the Central

Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL), Kolkata, to claim that Gumnami Baba was not Bose.

"The disclosure by CFSL has a direct bearing on the finding of Justice Vishnu Sahai Commission that Gumnami Baba

was not Netaji. Justice Sahai in his just-released report used the CFSL report to the hilt to reject outright the view that

Baba was Netaji," Sen said in a statement, annexing the reply to his RTI query.

Sen claimed Justice Sahai merely cited Justice Mukhejee Commission's 2005 report in his own report, rather

than order a fresh test as demanded by many. "In view of accusations of foul play, I wanted to

consult independent DNA experts to verify the test by the CFSL, and hence I filed this RTI application," said Sen.

CFSL, Kolkata had performed DNA test on three teeth of Gumnami Baba, who lived in Faizabad town of Uttar Pradesh and

died on September 16, 1985. Two teeth were tested in CFSL, Hyderabad, and the result was inconclusive, while that of

CFSL, Kolkata, said the DNA sample did not match Netaji's. "We have been saying that the DNA report relied upon

by the Mukherjee Commission was fudged. The DNA report submitted to the commission did not have electropherogram, a

must to analyse the DNA. Now the truth has been proved," Sen said.

Netaji's grandnephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose rubbished the allegation.

"The RTI reply is saying that electropherogram report of this case is not available at CFSL, Kolkata. That doesn't

mean that it doesn't exist. It is a baseless allegation," Bose said.

The report of the one-member Vishnu Sahai Commission was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly in December last year

and it said Gumnami Baba was not Subhas Chandra Bose in disguise.

Bose was said to have died in a plane crash on August 18, 1945 in Taiwan. However, a section of people believes he

survived the crash and went into hiding to escape the British. PTI PNT SK

SK SK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sharjeel Imam brought to Assam for interrogation

JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on charges of sedition, was brought to Assam on Thursday evening for interrogation. Imam was brought to the city from New Delhi by train and then taken to a hospital for medical checkup, Guwahati ...

Municipal polls: Opposition demands ample time for campaigning, TMC scoffs at it

Opposition parties in West Bengal demanded ample time on Thursday to campaign for the upcoming municipal polls, likely to be held in mid-April, as the state board exams will continue till March-end. This was scoffed at by the ruling Trinamo...

Twitter makes it easier to connect your old tweets with new ones

Twitter may not be willing to give out the edit button just yet but the microblogging service is releasing a new feature that makes it easier to add a new thought to an old tweet.The company announced the new feature in an official tweet, e...

UPDATE 9-Suspected shisha bar gunman published racist manifesto - German prosecutor

A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in a German town before killing himself and his mother had posted a manifesto online including conspiracy theories and deeply racist views, prosecutors said on Thursday.The presume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020