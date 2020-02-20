Left Menu
Akal Takht, SGPC should be away from politics: Dhindsa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:46 IST
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was recently expelled by the Shiromani Akali Dal, on Thursday said religious bodies like the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee should be kept out of politics. Akal Takht is the top temporal seat of Sikhs, while the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) manages Sikh shrines.

"Akal Takht and SGPC should be away from politics as the institutions are purely religious," Dhindsa told media here. "Religion and politics should be kept separate. There should be no political interference in religious affairs of the Sikh community," he said.

Dhindsa was accompanied by SAD (Taksali) leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan. Both the leaders claimed that Supreme Court lawyer and former AAP MLA from Ludhiana, Harvinder Singh Phoolka, Simranjeet Singh Bains and his brother Balwainder Singh Bains, both MLAs of Lok Insaaf Party, may join them.

Besides, many leaders from different political outfits having good credentials are keen to join our outfit, they said. Dhindsa will take part in a political rally organised by the Taksali leaders led by Ranjit Singh Brhampura at village Thathia Mahanta in Tarn Taran district on Friday.

