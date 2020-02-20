UP: Video of celebratory firing by BJP MLA's son goes viral, police launch probe

Police in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Thursday initiated a probe after a local BJP MLA's son was allegedly found involved in celebratory firing during a wedding function despite a ban on the practice. A video of the undated incident surfaced on social media showing a son of Khurja MLA Vijendra Singh Khatik firing multiple shots from a gun.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar Singh said a probe has been launched into the incident. "The matter came to light only after the video started doing the rounds on social media. It has also been reported that the person seen in the video is the son of a local MLA and he had opened fire during a wedding function," Singh told reporters.

He said the probe is being headed by Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bulandshahr, Harendra Kumar and legal proceedings have been initiated. Parliament had in 2019 passed the the Arms (Amendment) Act which prohibits the use of firearms in celebratory firing, violation of which would attract a fine of Rs 1,00,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

