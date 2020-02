Mandhol village of Shimla receives fresh snowfall

Picturesque tourist destination Shimla was wrapped in a blanket of snow on Thursday. Even in high altitude areas of the Mandhol village, life has come to a standstill as the region received fresh snowfall.

The trees and shrub in these regions were frozen and were sparkling in white colour due to the ice settled on the leaves. Even the roofs of the houses were covered with the snow only allowing the locals to peep out of their windows and enjoy the view.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla would witness rain and thunderstorm for the next two days with the temperature oscillating between 5 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

