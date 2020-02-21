Delhi: Building tilts in Munirka, several evacuated

Several families residing in Munirka area of the national capital were evacuated after a building started tilting in the middle of the night on Friday. The building has been sealed by the police and people living in and around it have been evacuated. However, the evacuated people are upset as they were not allowed to take their belongings from the sealed building.

The affected residents also complained that officials have not contacted them about the future course of action. "We were told that this building may collapse. We evacuated the building immediately. Since 4 a.m., we are standing on roads with our children.. we do not what to do.. All our belongings are inside..." said Sangeeta, a tenant.

"From the past 5 years, we are staying in this building... I stay on the top floor...We heard cracking sound and ran outside...we also alerted our neighbours about the same. Our buildings have been sealed. Everyone is out on road," said Poonam Singh, another tenant. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.