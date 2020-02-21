Four dead after bus-jeep collision in Maharashtra's Solapur
Four people died while 10 others were injured after a state bus and a cruiser jeep collided in Vairag area of Solapur district during early hours on Friday.
Four people died while 10 others were injured after a state bus and a cruiser jeep collided in Vairag area of Solapur district during early hours on Friday.
The incident took place at around 2 am when the bus was en-route to Barshi.
Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Solapur
- Maharashtra
- Barshi