Four dead after bus-jeep collision in Maharashtra's Solapur

Four people died while 10 others were injured after a state bus and a cruiser jeep collided in Vairag area of Solapur district during early hours on Friday.

  • Solapur (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 12:56 IST
Collision scene in Solapur Maharashtra. Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place at around 2 am when the bus was en-route to Barshi.

Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

