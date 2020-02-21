In anti-drug drive, Gambian national held for supplying heroin in HP's Kullu

A day after two Nigerians were held for allegedly supplying heroin to youth in the state, Himachal Pradesh police on Friday arrested a Gambian national living in Delhi for supplying the contraband. Mohando Christian (30) was brought to Kullu on Friday morning after arresting him from Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar of Delhi's Dwarka district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Christian, who comes from the western African nation, was also found to be living illegally in India after failing to produce any documents including passport and visa, the SP said adding that a case was initiated against him under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. With this arrest, the number of foreigners caught by police in Kullu for supplying heroin since July last year has risen to 16, the SP added. They include 12 nationals from African countries with all of them still in jail, he further said.

Christian was found supplying heroin during investigation of a case registered on February 16 at Akhara Bazar police post in Kullu district where two youth - Abhishek and Ankush - had been arrested under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police officer said. The probe revealed that Christian had sold 19 grams of heroin to them, which was also recovered, the officer said.

In a similar incident, three youth from Punjab were caught with 4.6 kg of charas during checking at Fagu bridge on Friday, the SP said. Gulshan Kumar, Manish Sharna and Sahil Batta - all residents of Hoshiarpur district in the neighbouring state, were arrested after recovering the drug from their Toyota Etios car, the police officer said.

A case was registered under Sections 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act at Banjar police station and further investigation is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

