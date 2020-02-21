Left Menu
NCW seeks report after female trainees in Surat forced to stand naked for medical test

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took cognizance of a media report that female trainee clerks of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) were allegedly made to stand naked in a state-run hospital while doctors subject them to a gynaecological finger test.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-02-2020 16:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The NCW has condemned the incident, saying that it is disturbed by the report of this incident.

"The commission has written to Anil Mukim, Chief Secretary, and Dr Jayanti S Ravi, Principle Secretary, to look into the matter thoroughly, and send the action-taken report at the earliest date," said the NCW. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

