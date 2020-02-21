New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm JAIPUR DES12 RJ-DALIT-MEGHWAL Gehlot govt has no control over crime: Union min Meghwal on Nagaur incident Jaipur: Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is unable to rein in crime in Rajasthan and held it responsible for the Nagaur incident where two Dalit men were beaten up and tortured for allegedly stealing money. LUCKNOW DES5 UP-YOGI AKHILESH Akhilesh Yadav hits out at CM Adityanath over Ramrajya remark Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that the "country needs Ramrajya not Samajwad", terming it as against the very essence of the Constitution.

SRINAGAR DEL8 JK-OPERATION MAA People friendly anti-terror ops have yielded results in J-K: Lt Gen Dhillon Srinagar: The "remarkable" decrease in the number of local youths joining various militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir has been a result of Operation 'Maa' launched by the army, which also targeted the leaderships of outfits "in a people friendly manner", a top army officer said here. NEW DELHI DES4 DL-SHOT-DEAD Shopkeeper shot dead by robbers in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri New Delhi: A 47-year-old provision store owner was shot dead allegedly by unidentified persons while he was trying to avert a robbery bid in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Friday..

