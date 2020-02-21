Left Menu
Development News Edition

Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared to accompany Donald Trump to India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:55 IST
Daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared to accompany Donald Trump to India

American President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials will be part of the high-level delegation accompanying him during his visit to India on February 24 and 25, official sources said on Friday. The US has already announced that First Lady Melania Trump will be part of the delegation.

The other top officials who will accompany the US president are Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Energy Secretary Dan Broulliette, the sources said. Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on February 24 for his less than 36-hour trip to India. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

The US has confirmed that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, Trump's senior advisor, will be part of the US president's delegation, official sources said. Ivanka visited India in November 2017 to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. She attended the summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be Trump's first visit to India. In Ahmedabad, he will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium.

After the event, the Trump family will travel to Agra where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before sunset. They will then leave for Delhi. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

From there, they will go to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat. This will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House.

Boosting counter-terror cooperation, deepening engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, augmenting defence and trade ties and India's concerns over H1B visas are expected to figure prominently in the talks between Trump and Modi on February 25. The two countries are looking at signing about five pacts providing for cooperation in the areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security during the visit, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The two sides are also expected to seal a couple of defence deals, including India procuring 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters at a cost of USD 2.6 billion and six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from the US. Though there have been intense negotiations between their trade officials, the two countries couldn't resolve all the sticky issues in the way of finalising a mega trade deal during the visit.

India on Thursday said it does not want to create "artificial deadlines" for firming up the deal and hoped to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides. "We do not want to rush into a deal as the issues involved are complicated with many decisions potentially having real impact on people's lives and long-term economic consequences. We do not want to create artificial deadlines," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-South Korean city recoils as coronavirus cases double overnight

The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases of coronavirus in South Korea doubled overnight to 204, almost all of them in and around the fourth largest city. Many of the infecti...

Six cases of coronavirus in Italy's Lombardy region - official

Six Italians have tested positive for the coronavirus in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, a local official said on Friday in the first known cases of local transmission in Italy of the potentially deadly illness.We have got six case...

Forcing opinion on others by disrupting normal life a form of terrorism: Kerala governor

In an apparent reference to the Shaheen Bagh protesters, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said forcing opinion on others by disrupting normal life is a form of terrorism. Aggression does not come in the form of violence only. It...

Budget session: BJP may corner govt over farm distress, crime

The BJP is likely to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government over issues like farm distress, a crime against women, alleged differences among the ruling allies over the transfer of the Elgar Parishad case probe to the NIA, during the Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020