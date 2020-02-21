MeT official rules out rains over Gujarat for next 5 days

The Meteorological Department here has said that there is no chance of rainfall in the state during the next five days. "There is no chance of rainfall during the next five days over Gujarat. No fishermen warnings. The minimum temperature in the coming days will drop. On February 24, the minimum temperature may touch 17 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will rise to 36 degrees Celsius," MeT director Jayanta Sarkar told ANI.

"The wind speed to be normal. It will be around 10-15 knots," he added. US President and his wife Melania Trump, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sources on Friday informed.

This will be President Trump's first visit to India. The four are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad and then to Agra, where they will see the Taj Mahal, before arriving in New Delhi.

Security has been tightened across Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit. On February 24, President Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Modi at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in the city. (ANI)

