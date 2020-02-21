Pullela Gopichand calls on PM Modi
Acclaimed badminton player Pullela Gopichand on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Gopichand, at present, is the chief national coach for India's badminton team.
"Noted badminton player, distinguished coach and mentor, Pullela Gopichand met PM @narendramodi earlier today," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pullela Gopichand
- Narendra Modi
- India