Man held with US currency worth Rs 1.5-cr at Delhi airport

A Bangkok-bound passenger has been apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying US currency worth over Rs 1.5 crore in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Friday. Mohammed Ansarudeen A Jalaludeen was intercepted on Thursday evening at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport due to his "suspicious behaviour", they said.

US currency worth Rs 1.55 crore, hidden in the false cavity of a bag being carried by the passenger, was recovered from the traveller. As the passenger did not have valid documents to carry the huge foreign currency, he was handed over to Customs authorities by the Central Industrial Security Force, they said.

