Man assaulted in Barmer on allegation of theft, one arrested: Police

A chilling video of a man being beaten up brutally allegedly for committed a theft has gone viral here, prompting the police to arrest a man and detain another on Friday for their alleged roles in the crime. The video here in Barmer surfaced on Thursday close on the heels a similar video of brutal assault of two Dalit youths on similar allegation of theft going viral recently in Nagaur.

The Barmer incident occurred on January 29. Following surfacing of the video, the Barmer rural police swung into action and lodged an FIR on the complaint of victim Mohammad Khan's brother Murad Khan, who alleged that three persons beat up his brother with an iron chain and threatened him not to enter the village not after accusing him of having committed theft.

Murad also alleged in his complaint that the accused inserted an iron rod in the private parts of his brother. Barmer Superintendent of Police Sharad Chaudhary, however, discounted the allegation, saying no such act was visible in the video and it was a matter of investigation.

Chaudhary said a man has been arrested for thrashing the victim. Barmer rural police station's SHO Deep Singh said the main accused Moti Singh has been arrested and another was detained for interrogation while efforts are on to nab the third accused.

“The victim is a truck driver and he is not in Barmer now. The allegations levelled in the FIR by his brother will be confirmed when he returns,” he said. PTI CORR SDA RAX

