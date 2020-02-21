Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man assaulted in Barmer on allegation of theft, one arrested: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barmer
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:34 IST
Man assaulted in Barmer on allegation of theft, one arrested: Police

A chilling video of a man being beaten up brutally allegedly for committed a theft has gone viral here, prompting the police to arrest a man and detain another on Friday for their alleged roles in the crime. The video here in Barmer surfaced on Thursday close on the heels a similar video of brutal assault of two Dalit youths on similar allegation of theft going viral recently in Nagaur.

The Barmer incident occurred on January 29. Following surfacing of the video, the Barmer rural police swung into action and lodged an FIR on the complaint of victim Mohammad Khan's brother Murad Khan, who alleged that three persons beat up his brother with an iron chain and threatened him not to enter the village not after accusing him of having committed theft.

Murad also alleged in his complaint that the accused inserted an iron rod in the private parts of his brother. Barmer Superintendent of Police Sharad Chaudhary, however, discounted the allegation, saying no such act was visible in the video and it was a matter of investigation.

Chaudhary said a man has been arrested for thrashing the victim. Barmer rural police station's SHO Deep Singh said the main accused Moti Singh has been arrested and another was detained for interrogation while efforts are on to nab the third accused.

“The victim is a truck driver and he is not in Barmer now. The allegations levelled in the FIR by his brother will be confirmed when he returns,” he said. PTI CORR SDA RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Tell Prince Andrew to call FBI says message on U.S-style bus near palace

A yellow, U.S.-style school bus displaying Prince Andrews face and asking him to call the FBI drove past Buckingham Palace on Friday, in a move designed to press him to help authorities investigating U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Queen...

Pak welcomes US-Taliban agreement, hopes this will bring peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the proposed US-Taliban agreement, hoping that all parties would now seize this historic opportunity to bring a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in war-torn Afghani...

LG V60 ThinQ leaks ahead of official release

Mobile World Congress MWC 2020 is officially cancelled but details on upcoming smartphones have already started leaking out with the LG V60 ThinQ being the first.A render published by Android Headlines shows off the LG V60 ThinQs narrow-bez...

WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday (AFP) RUPRUP

WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday AFP RUPRUP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020