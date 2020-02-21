Left Menu
PM hands over 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif dargah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif dargah on the occasion of 808th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures on its Twitter handle of Modi handing over the 'chadar' to a delegation from the Ajmer Sharif Sufi shrine.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was present on the occasion, later told reporters that the prime minister handed over the 'chadar' to be offered at the Dargah on the occasion of 808th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. "For the sixth time, on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a chadar will be offered at the Dargah of Khwaja Saheb in Ajmer," Naqvi said.

Naqvi said he would visit the shrine to offer the 'chadar' on behalf of the prime minister on February 25. He said the prime minister has also given a message wishing for the prosperity of the country.

