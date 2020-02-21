Boy critical after teacher beats him up at spiritual school
An 11-year-old student at a spiritual educational institute in the temple town of Alandi
in Maharashtra's Pune district sustained serious injuries after a teacher allegedly beat him with a stick for not
completing 'Haripath' and other assignments, police said on Friday.
Haripath is a collection of twenty-eight abhangas (form of devotional poetry) revealed to the thirteenth-century
Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar. Teacher Bhagwan Maharaj Pohane from Parbhani has been
booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, said the Alandi police station official.
"The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the civic hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad and his condition is said
to be critical. He is a student of the Mauli Dnyanraj Prasad Adhyatmik Shikshan Sanstha in Alandi," he said.
"He was beaten up with a stick on the chest, hands and legs ten days ago for not completing Haripath and other class
assignments. Pohane has been detained in Parbhani and is being brought to Pune," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pune
- Maharashtra
- Alandi
- Parbhani
- Pimpri Chinchwad
ALSO READ
SAI, MP Hockey Academy, Haryana, Maharashtra enter semifinals of Sr National Women's Hockey
Maharashtra Police International Marathon to be held on Feb 9
Pune court adjourns till tomorrow hearing on transferring of Bhima Koregaon case to NIA
Maharashtra: Toddler falls in water drum, dies
Awhad condemns cancellation of Tushar Gandhi's address at Pune