Boy critical after teacher beats him up at spiritual school

An 11-year-old student at a spiritual educational institute in the temple town of Alandi

in Maharashtra's Pune district sustained serious injuries after a teacher allegedly beat him with a stick for not

completing 'Haripath' and other assignments, police said on Friday.

Haripath is a collection of twenty-eight abhangas (form of devotional poetry) revealed to the thirteenth-century

Marathi saint Dnyaneshwar. Teacher Bhagwan Maharaj Pohane from Parbhani has been

booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, said the Alandi police station official.

"The boy is currently undergoing treatment at the civic hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad and his condition is said

to be critical. He is a student of the Mauli Dnyanraj Prasad Adhyatmik Shikshan Sanstha in Alandi," he said.

"He was beaten up with a stick on the chest, hands and legs ten days ago for not completing Haripath and other class

assignments. Pohane has been detained in Parbhani and is being brought to Pune," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.