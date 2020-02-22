Left Menu
Coronavirus impacted devotees footfall from China, Singapore, Japan on Mahashivratri: Sadhguru

Coronovirus outbreak in China and it's bursting out in some neighbouring countries had an impact on devotees footfall in India on Mahashivratri, said spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

  Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
  Updated: 22-02-2020 12:50 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 12:50 IST
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Picture Courtesy - Sadhguru/ YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

"There were contingents coming from China, Japan and Singapore but we had to stop them as per the protocol of the Union Health Ministry. It is very unfortunate but they joined us through the live webcast," Sadhguru told ANI, while explaining how devotees from South East Asia could not make it to the celebrations at his Isha Yoga Centre. On the auspicious occasion, the prominent spiritual leader extended his wishes and said, "Maha Shivratri is all about rising above your limitations; it is not the time to focus on petty things."

"The most important dimension of it is the evolution of the human being, it is not about calling about some god from up there, and this is about empowering ourselves," Sadhguru added. The festival of 'Maha Shivratri' which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' was celebrated on Friday. The occasion celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power).

People from every corner of the world had come to the Isha Yoga Center on the 'Mahaparva' of Shivratri to do yoga practice in front of 'Aadi Linga' so that peace, energy and positive energy can flow in their lives. "It is about rising to a place where people can see each other almost as divine beings because there is a possibility that human beings can transform their very existence. The way we are, our body, our mind, and emotions can be taken to another level," he further added. (ANI)

