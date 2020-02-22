Ahmedabad police advises hotels and restaurants to tighten security ahead of Trump visit

By Ashoke Raj Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, Police has advised all hotel and restaurant owners to tighten the security at their premises.

"Hotels are advised to maintain their CCTV, metal detectors and guest list. After check-in of customers, hotel management should share the details with government and state police through a software," Ahmedabad Police said. Narendra Somani, President of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Gujarat told ANI: "Police has advised us to tighten the security of all hotels and restaurants ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad. It a matter of pride for all of us that Prime Minister Modi and Trump together chose Ahmedabad for an event. As president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, I appeal to all members to follow the police instructions and make this visit successful."

"Foreign guests are travelling to Ahmedabad in a large number due to Trump's visit. Their passports and other details should be matched properly as per current advice by city police," he added. Security has been tightened outside Motera Stadium also where Trump will be attending an event on February 24. Barricades have been set up with policemen manning the entrance and vicinity of the stadium ahead of the dignitary's visit. (ANI)

