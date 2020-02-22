New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL19 RJ-TRUMP VISIT-AIRPORT Jaipur airport to be alternative landing for Trump's aircraft in case of bad weather: official Jaipur: A special aircraft of the US Army carrying top officials arrived on Saturday at Jaipur International Airport to take stock of security arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, an airport official said.

DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER Two LeT militants killed in Anantnag Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. DEL23 UP-BJP MLA UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in gangrape case, nephew arrested Bhadohi (UP): Police on Saturday gave a clean chit to local BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi in a gangrape case as "no evidence" was found against him and arrested his nephew, officials said.

DES2 UP-AMU AMU students' panel begins hunger strike over 'police brutality' during anti-CAA stir Aligarh (UP): Members of the AMU students' coordination committee has begun a three-day hunger strike, seeking action against police personnel for alleged brutality during an anti-CAA stir on the campus last December and withdrawal of cases against protesters. DES3 UKD-CABINET Cabinet expansion likely in U'khand Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's latest meeting with BJP president J P Nadda has fuelled speculations that a Cabinet expansion is likely in Uttarakhand..

