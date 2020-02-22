Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 16:27 IST
New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL19 RJ-TRUMP VISIT-AIRPORT Jaipur airport to be alternative landing for Trump's aircraft in case of bad weather: official Jaipur: A special aircraft of the US Army carrying top officials arrived on Saturday at Jaipur International Airport to take stock of security arrangements ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, an airport official said.

DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER Two LeT militants killed in Anantnag Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. DEL23 UP-BJP MLA UP BJP MLA gets clean chit in gangrape case, nephew arrested Bhadohi (UP): Police on Saturday gave a clean chit to local BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi in a gangrape case as "no evidence" was found against him and arrested his nephew, officials said.

DES2 UP-AMU AMU students' panel begins hunger strike over 'police brutality' during anti-CAA stir Aligarh (UP): Members of the AMU students' coordination committee has begun a three-day hunger strike, seeking action against police personnel for alleged brutality during an anti-CAA stir on the campus last December and withdrawal of cases against protesters. DES3 UKD-CABINET Cabinet expansion likely in U'khand Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's latest meeting with BJP president J P Nadda has fuelled speculations that a Cabinet expansion is likely in Uttarakhand..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lesotho PM granted medical leave from wife murder case - police

Lesothos 80-year-old prime minister has been granted sick leave until Feb. 27 when he will behave to appear in court on charges of murdering his wife, the countrys deputy police commissioner said on Saturday. Thomas Thabane was due to be ch...

Melania Trump to visit government school in Nanakpura on Feb 25

The US First Lady Melania Trump will visit government school in Nanakpura near Moti Bagh in the national capital on February 25, Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal said on Saturday. She is expected to attend Happiness Classes being run a...

Mother kills 9-year-old son after he threatens to reveal her illicit relationship

A woman allegedly strangled her nine-year-old son to death after he threatened to reveal her illicit relationship with another man to his father, police said here on Saturday.The incident happened last evening in Nalgonda district when the ...

'If peace comes': Afghans dream of life after war

Kabul, Feb 22 AFP With a partial truce under way Saturday and a deal between the US and the Taliban likely on the horizon, Afghans are daring to dream of the war ending and their country finally opening up. The reduction in violence agreed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020